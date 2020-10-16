St. Lawrence County confirms two new COVID-19 cases Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Friday.
There have been 346 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 12 of which are currently active.
Of the 346 positive cases, 330 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
There have been 73,500 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
