St. Lawrence County considers renewing state of emergency as COVID cases rise

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some emergency measures may be renewed in St. Lawrence County in response to COVID-19.

On Monday, the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators and St. Lawrence County Board of Health issued a press release to remind the community to “stay vigilant in the fight against the pandemic.”

According to officials, the county is experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infection since the start of the pandemic. Daily positive totals continue to exceed 100 and the county’s positivity rate hit 9.65% on December 6.

A major concern voiced by the two boards was hospital capacity limits at local hospitals. Officials stated in the press release that COIVD-19 cases are continuing to stress local healthcare systems.

“As the holiday season gains momentum, the County is working to address the significant challenges that can occur when hospitals reach full capacity. The possibility of seeing a change in the types of procedures available at our hospitals is disheartening for County Residents,” the chairman added.

Chairman Sheridan also stated that the County is considering renewing its State of Emergency in response to rising rates.

“Hospital beds in the County are filling up. It will be of critical importance to practice the six pillars of prevention and alter our behavior over the next month to effectively slow the spread of this contagious virus,” St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair Bill Sheridan said in the release.

To address the rise of COVID-19 in the area, both the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators and St. Lawrence County Board of Health are urging residents to follow the “Six Pillars of Prevention.” This includes vaccinations, wearing masks, staying local, physically distancing when able, staying home when sick and practicing good personal hygiene.

The county is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second, and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.

COVID-19 testing is also available throughout the county. Some urgent care and provider offices are doing performing testing. Testing is being done by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms or feel you should be tested: