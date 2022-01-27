ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Daily new COVID-19 cases continue to exceed 200 in St. Lawrence County.

This trend was kept up on January 27 as St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 238 COVID-19 cases, which was more than the previous day when the county logged 216 new cases.

However, with the combination of these new cases and daily recoveries, active COVID-19 cases decreased to 931 on Thursday. At the time of the COVID-19 report, 33 St. Lawrence County residents were hospitalized with the virus.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on January 27. The last death was confirmed on January 24 and there have been 165 since the pandemic first began.

St. Lawrence County’s increased slightly on Thursday to 15.51%. The County’s rate per 100,000 residents also increased from the previous day and was 786.15. Additionally, 23,094 residents have been released from isolation since the start of the pandemic.

Although 59.3% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.