St. Lawrence County continues to see COVID-19 hospitalizations

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County residents continue to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, five resident are hospitlized. Additionally on Thursday, 16 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,409.

Of the total number of positive cases, 112 remain active and 7,201 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 96 St. Lawrence County lives have been lost to the virus.

As of May 17, local officials have conducted 320,453 COVID tests. Testing is being done through the St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Additionally, the county is continuing to rollout COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents. All clinics can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.