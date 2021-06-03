St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility inmate charged with criminal contempt

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An inmate at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been chraged with criminal contempt.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on May 31, Corey J. Kellison was charged with Criminal Contempt in the first degree, a Class E Felony.

Kellison was also charged with Aggravated Family Offense, also a Class E felony.

This is following an investigation that took place at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility which determined that, while incarcerated, Kellison violated a no-contact order of protection, contacting his victim numerious times by phone.

Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed that Kellison was arraigned in front of Judge Phillips of Morristown Town Court and released on his on recognizance.

Kellison is scheduled to appear in Court at a later date.

