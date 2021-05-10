St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility inmate charges with promoting prison contraband

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility was charged for promoting prison contraband.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies have charged Santanna M. Budd as she was in possession of several controlled substances while being detained in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

According to police the incident occurred on April 28, 2021 and Budd was arrested on May 5, 2021.

The SLCS Office confirmed that Budd was officially charged with three counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree.

Budd was arraigned by Judge Foster in the Village of Canton and released on her own recognizance to appear at a later court date.