The St. Lawrence County Court House Tower in Canton, NY is illuminated green to honor Veterans Day in November 2021. (St. Lawrence County Administrator)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The tower at the St. Lawrence County Court House in Canton is illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans Day, according to St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle.

The Court House has been lit up since Monday and will remain lit until Sunday, November 13. Operation Green Light originated between St Lawrence County, the National Association of Counties, the NYS Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association.

Operation Green Light was created to show support for veterans of military conflicts and raise awareness about the challenges many veterans face and the resources that are available at them and their families.

Doyle said shining the green lights reminds veterans they are recognized, supported and appreciated.

“By shining a green light from the Tower of the Court House, we are expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield, from home.” Chair William Sheridan said.

“At a time when our country has been divided on so many things, we can all agree that the men and women who risked and sacrificed their lives fighting to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support. I encourage everyone to join with us in displaying a green light for our veterans.”

Residents are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb.