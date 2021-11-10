St. Lawrence County Courthouse Tower illuminated green to honor veterans

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Couthouse Tower in Canton will be illuminated green to support ‘Operation Green Light’.

This was announced by St Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle on Wednesday in a press release. The initiative is through a partnership with the New York Street Association of Counties and the New York State County Veteran Service Officers’ Association.

The mission of ‘Operation Green Light’ is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan. Another goal of the initiative is to raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair William Sheridan explained what the purpose of participating in the initative meant to him in a press release.

“By shining a green light we are expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield and at home,” Sheridan said. “At a time when our country is divided on so many things, we can all agree that the men and women who risked and sacrificed their lives fighting to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support. I encourage everyone to join with us in displaying a green light for our veterans.”

Residents are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb, whether it is outdoors or indoors. The press release encouraged citizens to continue shining the light for the entire month of November when we honor our Veterans.

The couthouse will also be designating VIP parking for veterans to show their gratitude, according to the press release. It also stated that there are two parking spaces at the Court House, the HB Smith Building, the Human Services Center, and one parking space at the Public Safety Complex in Canton.