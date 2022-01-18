ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases exceeded 200 in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

In a daily COVID-19 report on January 18, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 244 new COVID-19 cases. These were identified since the last report on January 17.

As of January 18, there were 2,123 active COVID-19 cases among St. Lawrence County residents, 31 of which were hospitalized.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the daily report. There have been 164 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate was stagnant on Tuesday remaining at 14,97%. Its rate per 100,000 residents also did not change from the previous day and was 1,008.91.

Although 58.9% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.