St. Lawrence County COVID-19 cases increase by 25

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Since Friday, COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County increased by 25.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 update from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department which reported five new cases on Monday and 20 new cases over the weekend.

There have been 7,365 cases in the county since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases, 95 remain active, 7,174 have been released from isolation and one is hospitalized.

There have be 96 St. Lawrence County lives lost to the coronavirus.

As of May 16, 320,162 COVID-19 tests gave been performed. Testing is available by calling the following: