St. Lawrence County COVID-19 cases increase by 42 on Wednesday

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County rose again on Wednesday.

In a daily COVID-19 report on September 1, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported that in the past 24 hours, 42 cases have been identified in the county. There are now 381 active cases and 18 individuals are currently hospitalized with the virus.

To-date, there have been 8,565 cases, 8,127 people released from isolation and 99 deaths reported from the virus. The current positivity rate of the county stands at 4.33%.

Public Health is continuing to test and vaccinate for COVID-19. Vaccination clinics are being held at the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department every Monday and Wednesday. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Appointments can be made by calling 315-229-3452.

Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies. For homebound patients interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, call 315-386-2325.

COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered in the County. Testing is being done by appointment only. Residents are asked to call the hotline numbers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented or if they feel the need to be tested: