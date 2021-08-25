St. Lawrence County COVID-19 cases increase by 45 on Wednesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County jumped up again on Wednesday.

In a daily COVID-19 report on August 25, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported that in the past 24 hours, 45 cases have been identified in the county. There are now 274 active cases and 21 individuals are now hospitalized with the virus.

However, there have been 7,886 individuals released from isolation and the county’s positivity rate decreased to 5.5%.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19. There have also been 8,257 confirmed positives to-date.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Officials are recommending that all wear a mask indoors and in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This is in accordance with recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as the County’s transmission level remains high.

Public Health is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort. The Department is hosting several upcoming clinics, including some at Public Health, and others at local schools. A full listing can be found on Public Health’s website.

COVID-19 testing will also continue to be offered in the County. Testing is being done by appointment only. Residents are asked to call the hotline numbers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented or if they feel the need to be tested: