ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dozens of new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on the first day of March.

On March 1, according to St. Lawrence County Public Health, 52 new COVID-19 cases were identified since the last count on February 28. These new cases just outnumbered new recoveries, increasing the number of active cases by one to 215.

Hospitalizations also increased to 10, with five admitted for COVID-19 and five were hospitalized for other reasons but later found to be COVID-positive. As of March 1, no hospitalized patients remained in intensive care units.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on March 1. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 176 in the county.

St. Lawrence County’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate rose slightly on Tuesday to 5.5%, which was much higher than the statewide average of 1.9%. The County’s case rate per 100,000 residents stood at 174.49.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.