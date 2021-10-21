St. Lawrence County COVID-19 cases increase by 87

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases exceeded 80 in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

In a daily COVID-19 report, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed on October 21 that 87 residents tested positive for the virus since the last update 24-hours prior.

There are now 524 cases of the coronavirus active in the county, with 24 residents hospitalized. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. Its positivity rate is now at 8.21% and the vaccination rate has increased slightly to 54.5%.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.

COVID-19 testing is also continuing throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented or feel as though you should be tested: