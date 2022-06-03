ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 transmission rates are dropping in St. Lawrence County.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of June 2, St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 community level was “low.”

This was due to the County’s case rate, new COVID-19 hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. Over a seven-day period, St. Lawrence County had a 128.09 case rate, 8.6 new admissions and 1.8% of hospital beds were occupied.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County Public Health logged 67 new COVID-19 cases in the county over a three-day period. This increased the number of active cases to 165, but of the total, only four were hospitalized.

One new COVID-related death was also confirmed since the last report, which brought the death toll to 196.

The County also had a 61.3% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,996 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.