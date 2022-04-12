ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 community level in St. Lawrence County has been increased to “medium” once again.

According to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, community levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area. St. Lawrence Health’s last COVID-19 report was released on April 11 and updated residents on COVID-19 numbers throughout the county which led to the “medium” designation.

With the increased designation, the county is encouraging residents to take the proper health precautions to combat the virus. This includes wearing a mask or talking to healthcare providers if individuals have a high risk of severe illness, staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, getting tested if they exhibit symptoms, staying home when they are feeling sick, and washing their hands often.

They also reminded residents that they can choose to wear a mask at any time, despite mandates being dropped. Additionally, COVID-19 safety practices and vaccination flyers and signage is available through the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department. Copies can be obtained by calling the Health Department at 315-386-2325.

PCR COVID-19 testing remains available through the St. Lawrence Health System, Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, and Clifton-Fine Hospital.

Testing is by appointment only which can be scheduled by calling the following hotlines: