ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community transmission of COVID-19 is continuing to drop in St. Lawrence County.

According to a daily COVID-19 report from St. Lawrence County Public Health, the county now has a “low” COVID-19 community transmission level.

This is based on new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the CDC on February 25, changing how communities are labeled based on the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

To have a “low” COVID-19 community level, a county has to have less than 10 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 residents and less than 10% of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. Both metrics are measured over a seven-day period.

As of March 2, St. Lawrence County had a 7.43% rate of new COVID-19 admissions and 2.96% of staffed inpatient beds were taken by COVID-19 patients.

St. Lawrence County Public Health also confirmed that there had been 62 new COVID-19 cases identified since the last count on March 1, and at the time of the report there were 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on March 2, however, since the start of the pandemic, 176 St. Lawrence County residents have died from the virus.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.