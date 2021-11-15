St. Lawrence County COVID-19 death toll continues to rise

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two more residents in St. Lawrence County died due to COVID-19 over the weekend.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, 141 individuals have died from the virus in the county.

Since November 12, an additional 147 residents tested positive for the coronavirus. There are now 479 active cases of COVID-19 in the county with 22 hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate has increased to 6.48% and 55.5% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second, and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.

COVID-19 testing is also available throughout the county. Some urgent care and provider offices are doing performing testing. Testing is being done by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms or feel you should be tested: