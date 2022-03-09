ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another St. Lawrence County resident has lost their life to COVID-related complications.

This was confirmed on March 9 by Public Health Officials as St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 death toll hit 180. This figure is based on the number of deaths confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, on March 9, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases to 176.

Out of the total number of active cases, five were hospitalized at the time of the report. Three patients were admitted for COVID-19 and two were admitted for other reasons and were found to be COVID positive during their screening for admission. No patients were in Intensive Care Units.

Since the last report on March 8, St. Lawrence County’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 4.3%, its COVID-19 community level increased to 10.7% and the percentage of occupied COVID-19 inpatient beds was at 2%. The county’s COVID-19 community level remained to be “medium.”

Because of the “medium” and “low” designations over the last couple of weeks, the County has lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.