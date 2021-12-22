ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another St. Lawrence County resident has died due to complications with COVID-19.

The death was confirmed in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Wednesday. The additional death brought the death toll in the county to 157 since the start of the pandemic. The report also confirmed 81 new cases in the county.

The total active cases in the county decreased on Wednesday to 575, with 18 residents hospitalized. There have been 16,237 residents released from isolation since the beginning of the pandemic.

The County’s positivity rate decreased to 8.41% on Wednesday. Health officials also confirmed that there are 471.51 cases per 100,000 residents.

As St. Lawrence County remains under a State of Emergency and is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission, health officials are urging residents to celebrate the holidays safely.

This includes taking COVID-19 precautions such as getting testing after traveling and before seeing family, staying home if sick, wearing masks in public indoor spaces, washing hands regularly and getting a flu shot.

St. Lawrence County Public Health is also urging all eligible residents, anyone five years of age or older, to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes getting a booster shot. All local COVID vaccination clinics are listed on the New York State website.