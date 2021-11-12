St. Lawrence County COVID-19 death toll increases to 139

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll has again increased in St. Lawrence County.

St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed on Friday that COVID-19 has killed an additional two residents since the last report on November 10. Since the start of the pandemic, 139 individuals have died from the virus in the county.

Since November 10, an additional 140 residents tested positive for the coronavirus. There are now 527 active cases of COVID-19 in the county with 16 hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate is now 5.97% and 55.4% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.

COVID-19 testing is also available throughout the county. Some urgent care and provider offices are doing performing testing. Testing is being done by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms or feel you should be tested: