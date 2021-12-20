ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Daily COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in St. Lawrence County as the holidays quickly approach.

In a daily update on Monday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 185 individuals tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Additionally, two more county residents died from the virus, bringing the overall death toll to 155.

The additional cases brought the total active cases in the county to 624, 32 of which are hospitalized. However, there have been 16,041 residents released from isolation since the beginning of the pandemic.

The County’s positivity rate increased to 8.38% on Monday. Health officials also confirmed that there is 459.44 cases per 100,000 residents, which is a decrease from Friday’s numbers.

As St. Lawrence County remains under a State of Emergency and is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission, health officials are urging residents to celebrate the holidays safely.

This includes taking COVID-19 precautions such as getting testing after traveling and before seeing family, staying home if sick, wearing masks in public indoor spaces, washing hands regularly and getting a flu shot.

St. Lawrence County Public Health is also urging all eligible residents, anyone five years of age or older, to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes getting a booster shot. All local COVID vaccination clinics are listed on the New York State website.