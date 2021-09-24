St. Lawrence County COVID-19 death toll rises on Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll again increased in St. Lawrence County on Friday.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has confirmed that two additional county residents lost their lives to the coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 118 deaths in the county.

Also on Friday, 54 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among residents. There are now 531 active cases of the virus in the county, 21 of which remain hospitalized.

Although St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 7.15% on Friday, the county remains designated as an area of high community transmission.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in September from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.