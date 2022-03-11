ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have again increased in St. Lawrence County.

This was confirmed in the final COVID-19 report of the week on March 11 by St. Lawrence County Public Health. At the time of the report, there were eight individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of three from the day before.

Of all hospitalized patients, three had been admitted for COVID-19 and five had been admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but were tested positive for the virus during the admission screening process. There were also two patients in the ICU.

Additionally, on Friday, St. Lawrence County logged 46 new COVID-19 cases. This increased the number of active cases to 188.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on March 11, however, since the start of the pandemic, 180 residents have lost their lives to the virus.

St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents also decreased to 147.58, percent of new COVID-19 admissions remained at 10.7 and the percentage of occupied COVID-19 inpatient beds remained at 2%. The county’s COVID-19 community level remained to be “medium.”

Because of the “medium” and “low” designations over the last couple of weeks, the County has lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.