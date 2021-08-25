St. Lawrence County COVID-19 infections rise to 259

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Active COVID-19 cases exceeded 250 in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

This was confirmed in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health Service on August 24. According to SLCPH, 52 residents tested positive for the coronavirus, which brought the total number of active cases to 259. The infection rate now stands at 5.52%.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 county residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus. There have also been 8,812 cases to-date. There are currently 17 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Officials are recommending that all wear a mask indoors and in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This is in accordance with recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as the County’s transmission level remains high.

Public Health is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort. The Department is hosting several upcoming clinics, including some at Public Health, and others at local schools. A full listing can be found on Public Health’s website.

COVID-19 testing will also continue to be offered in the County. Testing is being done by appointment only. Residents are asked to call the hotline numbers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented or if they feel the need to be tested: