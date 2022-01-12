ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 positivity rates are continuing to increase in counties in the North Country.

On Wednesday St. Lawrence County’s seven-day positivity rate neared 15% as it was reported to be 14.98% by Public Health Officials. This was after 323 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county in a 24-hour period.

With the new cases, there are now 2,204 active cases of the virus in St. Lawrence County. There are also 22 hospitalizations. No new deaths were confirmed, however, 161 residents have lost their lives to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, there have been 20,697 confirmed cases and 18,291 residents released from isolation since the beginning of the pandemic. Officials also confirmed there were 951.36 cases per 100,000 residents on Wednesday.

Although 58.7% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

Additionally, the Department is also urging residents to get tested before and after celebratory gatherings this holiday season, as COVID-19 has been spreading from these situations.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.