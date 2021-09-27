St. Lawrence County COVID-19 rate declines as cases, deaths climb

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, St. Lawrence County confirmed a rise in both new COVID-19 deaths and cases among residents.

This was detailed in a daily COVID-19 report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Monday, September 27. According to Public Health, one resident died from the virus over the weekend and 146 tested positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 119 deaths and 10,468 cases. There are now 431 active cases in the county. Of the total active cases, 26 are now hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate is now 6.05%, which is a decrease from the last report issued on September 24, logging the rate at 7.15%.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in September from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.