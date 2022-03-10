ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rate of COVID-19 cases confirmed in a seven-day period is decreasing in St. Lawrence County.

As of March 10, the county’s seven-day positivity rate hit 4.0%. This rate has been continuing to drop this week. The previous report issued by St. Lawrence County Public Health logged the rate at 4.1%.

However, also on March 10, St. Lawrence County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, which brought the total number of active cases to 183.

Of the total number of active cases, five were hospitalized at the time of the report, with three admitted for COVID-19 and two for reasons other than COVID-19, but it was determined the patients had the virus during the screening admission process. One patient remained in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on March 10, however, the most recent death was confirmed on March 9 which brought the county’s death toll to 180.

St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents was 148.51, percent of new COVID-19 admissions was 10.7 and the percentage of occupied COVID-19 inpatient beds remained at 2%. The county’s COVID-19 community level remained to be “medium.”

Because of the “medium” and “low” designations over the last couple of weeks, the County has lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.