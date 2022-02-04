ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the final COVID-19 update of the week, St. Lawrence County logged over 100 new COVID-19 cases.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, 139 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed since the last COVID-19 report on February 4.

However, despite these new cases, 154 residents recovered from the virus in the same 24-hour period, which resulted in active cases decreasing to 808. At the time of the report, 29 of these individuals were hospitalized with COVID-related complications.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate also decreased to 12.2% on Friday and its case rate per 100,000 residents dropped to 628.36.

Although 59.6% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.