St. Lawrence County COVID-19 update

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in St. Lawrence County today. There have been 250 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, with nine being active.

Of the 250 positive cases, 233 cases have been released from isolation and four are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

24,513 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: