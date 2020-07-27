St. Lawrence County COVID-19 update: 3 new cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three new cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in St. Lawrence County today. There have been 254 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 12 being active.
Of the 254 positive cases, 240 cases have been released from isolation and four are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
26,296 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
