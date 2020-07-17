St. Lawrence County COVID-19 update: three new cases, one hospitalized

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported to St. Lawrence County Public Health today. There have been 238 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, with nine being active.
Of the 238 positive cases, 222 cases have been released from isolation and one is currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
22,740 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
