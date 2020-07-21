St. Lawrence County COVID-19 update

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in St. Lawrence County today. There have been 244 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, with nine being active.

Of the 244 positive cases, 232 cases have been released from isolation and one is currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

23,785 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.