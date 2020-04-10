St. Lawrence County COVID-19 update: New cases confirmed, 5 hospitalized

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County since the coronavirus hit the North Country, according to a release from St. Lawrence County Public Health. This number includes the two additional cases confirmed since yesterday.
Of the 84 positive cases, 30 individuals have completed mandatory isolation. Five cases are currently hospitalized.
Below is a map representing the positive cases of COVID-19 in the county by town:
St. Lawrence County Public Health stated in an email that it is imperative for residents to follow the recommendations of practicing social distancing, wearing masks in public or when around others and staying home, unless it is necessary to to go out for essential needs.
