St. Lawrence County COVID-19 update: no new cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — No new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St. Lawrence County today. There have been 255 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, with seven being active.
Of the 255 positive cases, 244 cases have been released from isolation and four are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
26,544 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
