St. Lawrence County COVID cases grow by 196 over weekend

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County grew by nearly 200.

This was confirmed in a report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Monday which reported 196 new COVID-19 cases since the last report on November 26. There are now 531 active cases in the county, 29 of which are hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County did not report any new COVID deaths over the weekend. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 143 deaths and 14,647 cases confirmed.

The county remains designated as an area of high levels of community transmission. St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate now stands at 7.89% and 55.8% of the population is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.