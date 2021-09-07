St. Lawrence County COVID death toll surpasses 100 following Labor Day weekend

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have confirmed that the COVID death toll in St. Lawrence County has surpassed 100.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, six county residents lost their lives to COVID-19 over the extended Labor Day weekend. Since the start of the pandemic, 105 residents have died from the virus.

During this same time frame, 215 new cases were identified with there now being 529 active cases in the county. There are also 25 St. Lawrence County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Additionally, the county’s positivity rate has climbed to 6.31% and its vaccination rate is at 51.5%. St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus according to the CDC.

Due to this designation, Public Health is strongly urging and recommending all individuals to wear a mask indoors and while in public spaces. Those unvaccinated are required to wear a mask regardless of community transmission rate.

St. Lawrence County is also continuing to test and vaccinate for the coronavirus. The Public Health Department is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Monday and Wednesday in Canton. Appointments can be made by calling 315-229-3452.

COVID-19 testing is being done an an appointment only basis. Appointments can be made by calling the following hours between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.