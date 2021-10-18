St. Lawrence County COVID infection rate exceeds 9%

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID positivity rate in St. Lawrence County has spiked after many new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

In an update on Monday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 150 new COVID-19 cases. These were reported between October 16 and October 18.

There are now 520 active COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County. Of the total active cases, 24 residents are hospitalized with the virus. With these new cases, St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate now stands at 9.09%. However, there were no new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics, which will offer doses of the first, second and booster vaccination.

These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

Public Health is also offering doses of Johnson & Johnson to those 18 years and older at the Massena Community Center on October 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made online.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.