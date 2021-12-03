St. Lawrence County COVID infection rate jumps to nearly 10%

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 infection rates continue to be rising fast in the North Country.

On Friday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that the county’s seven-day positivity rate hit 9.81% This was logged a significant jump since the previous report 24-hours prior, which reported the rate to be 8.93%.

This is due to another significant increase in new COVID-19 cases as 119 county residents tested positive for the virus. There are now 119 active cases in the county, 30 of which are hospitalized.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County confirmed that an additional resident died from COVID-related complications. There have been a total of 144 COVID deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

Additionally, the Department is also urging residents to get tested before and after celebratory gatherings this holiday season, as COVID-19 has been spreading from these situations.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.