St. Lawrence County COVID positivity rate nears 9%

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID positivity rates are continuing to increase in counties in the North Country.

On Thursday St. Lawrence County’s seven-day positivity rate neared 9% as it was reported to be 8.93% by Public Health Officials. This was after 167 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county in a 24-hour period.

With these new cases, there are now 806 active cases of the virus in St. Lawrence County. There are also 31 hospitalizations. No new deaths were confirmed since the last report on December 1.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 15,125 confirmed cases and 143 deaths. The county also remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

Additionally, the Department is also urging residents to get tested before and after celebratory gatherings this holiday season, as COVID-19 has been spreading from these situations.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.