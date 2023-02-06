ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has made changes to the process of making an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are no longer made available online. Anyone interested in making a vaccination appointment can walk in without an appointment or call 315-229-3452.

Vaccination clinics are held at St. Lawrence County Public Health every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Approximately 43% of people 65 years and older have received an updated bivalent booster in St. Lawrence County, according to Public Health. That number is smaller for younger age groups.

The organization is encouraging everyone over the age of 65 to get an updated booster to help protect against the virus and decrease chances of needing hospitalization. St. Lawrence County Public Health said the bivalent booster doses provide extra protection against the Omicron variants and reduce the chance of becoming very sick with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection recommends bivalent boosters for everyone 6 months and older.

Public Health officials say you are eligible for a booster if it has been at least two months since your last dose.