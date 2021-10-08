St. Lawrence County: Daily reported COVID-19 cases remain above 80

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the third consecutive day, daily reported COVID-19 cases have exceeded 80 in St. Lawrence County.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Friday which logged 83 new cases. On both Wednesday and Thursday, the country reported 82 new COVID-19 cases.

With these new numbers, there are now 480 active COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County. Of the total active cases, there are 23 residents hospitalized with the virus.

St. Lawrence County also did not log any additional COVID-19 deaths, however, since the start of the pandemic, 122 residents have died from the virus. The county’s positivity rate has increased to 5.8% and its vaccination rate is at 53.9%.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.