St. Lawrence County declares State of Emergency as potential COVID-19 community spread increases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators has called a state of emergency.

St. Lawrence County has declared a state of emergency following the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. The declaration was officially made on Saturday, November 7, 2020 and stated that the county would enter the state on Monday November 9, 2020 at midnight.

The State of Emergency is set to remain in effect for 30 days, through December 8, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators stated that this will address the concerns associated with the impact of COVID-19. Additionally, County Officials warned that the potential for the virus to reach community spread is increasing.

