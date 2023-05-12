CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A State of Emergency is in effect in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County State County Board of Legislators declared a county-wide State of Emergency at midnight on Friday, May 12 due to the anticipation expiration of Title 42.

Title 42 is a public health order that was first issued in August 2021 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The order suspended the right to allow individuals to enter the United States from countries where a communicable disease existed.

The Title 42 order specifically banned migration into the United States by “covered noncitizens” traveling from Canada to Mexico.

Title 42 expired at 11:59 p.m. on May 11, 2023.

County Officials said that an influx of individuals seeking shelter is anticipated due to the County’s 75 miles of border with Canada, and two border crossings in Massena and Ogdensburg.

“It is with great concern, as well as an abundance of caution, that we declare this State of Emergency,” St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair David Forsythe said in a press release. “Early reports show the potential stress that the ending of Title 42 will create the need, in this northern border county, upon the many forms of services that will be required to handle whatever situation may arise.”

St. Lawrence County Social Services Commissioner Joe Seeber also voiced that there are humanitarian concerns regarding the expiration of Title 42. Commissioner Seeber’s statement can be read below:

“The expiration of Title 42 has created a possible humanitarian

situation with the potential of an unknown number of immigrants crossing our northern border

into St. Lawrence County. The responsibility for addressing the needs of individuals and

families entering through our northern border crossings falls on the counties. The Department of

Social Services is closely monitoring the situation and will provide whatever assistance is

appropriate and within the scope of our responsibility. We are very concerned about both the

welfare of the individuals seeking asylum in the United States and the potential impact on the

citizens of St. Lawrence County.” Joe Seeber, Commissioner, St. Lawrence County Deparmtne of Social Services

St. Lawrence County’s State of Emergency will remain in effect until June 10, 2023. The County said it will be reviewed prior to that date to determine if an extension should be granted.

There are currently no emergency orders in place at this time.