St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services building temporarily closed due to COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County has closed the physical location for the Department of Social Services from December 21 through December 28 due a positive case of COVID-19.
The Harold B. Smith Building in Canton will be closed so the impacted areas can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Services provided by the department will be available to the public by calling 315-379-2111.
All staff will continue working remotely through December 23. Offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Harold B. Smith Building will tentatively reopen on December 28.
