CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local Sheriff’s Deputy is being honored for her response in saving a man’s life.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has presented a letter of commendation to Deputy Bobbi Snyder for her notably “courageous” act in early December 2021.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, on December 2, Deputy Snyder responded to a report of an unconscious male in Canton, New York. Upon arrival, Deputy Snyder was said to have “expeditiously responded” and began administrating CPR to the unconscious male.

The Sheriff’s Office said that due to these immediate actions, and with aide from Canton Fire and Rescue, the man was able to regain a pulse. The individual was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This incident occurred only two days after Snyder was hired as Deputy Sheriff by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Snyder was honored by St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe on January 12. A photo can be found on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook.