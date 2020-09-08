St. Lawrence County design-a-mask contest to help students gain access to masks

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is encouraging students to design-a-mask to help others gain access to the essential PPE.

The Youth Bureau launched their county-wide initiative which includes a design-a-mask contest and campaign.

Youth committee member Hailey Williamson developed the slogan “It’s your task to wear a mask,” with hopes that more youth will remember to wear masks as students return to school.

The winning design will be printed on more than 16,000 masks for students in St. Lawrence County.

“Our youth members wanted to do something fun with wearing masks so as to help reduce the stress and anxiety some students feel as they prepare to head back to school,” statd Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus. “Right now, school stress is heightened with COVID guidelines in the classroom which includes wearing masks throughout the day.”

Students throughout the county can submit a design through September 22.

