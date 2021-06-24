St. Lawrence County distributing farmers market coupons to qualifying residents ages 60+

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Qualifying residents in St. Lawrence County can receive coupons to local farmers markets beginning next month.

The St. Lawrence County Office for the Again will again distribute Farmers Market Coupons starting July 1. These coupons will be available to individuals ages 60 and who meet income requirements.

According to the OFA, to receive a coupon individuals must have a monthly income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level. This is equivalent of $1,986 per one person-household, $2,686 per two person-household, $3,386 per three-person household, $4,085 per four-person household and $4,758 per five-person household.

The coupons will be distributed several times each week. At the distribution site, clients and staff will be required to wear a mask, remain socially distanced and bring a pen for sanitation purposes.

Additionally, one coupon book will be given per eligible senior in a household. The eligible senior must sign up in person.

The Farmers Market Coupon distribution schedule is as follows:

July 1: 10:30 a.m., Brasher Nutrition Center, LBSH

July 2: 10:30 a.m., Canton Nutrition Center, Riverside Dr., Community Room

July 6: 10:30 a.m., Massena, Laurel Terrace 12:00 p.m., Massena, Grasmere Terrace

July 7 12:00 p.m., Star Lake Nutrition Center-Community Center

July 8 10:30 a.m., Ogdensburg Nutrition Center-Centennial Terrace

July 9 10:30 a.m., Potsdam Nutrition Center-Midtown Apartments

July 12 10:30 a.m., Gouverneur Nutrition Center, Community Center 1:00 p.m., Gouverneur- Cambray Terrace

July 16 9:00 a.m., Canton Farmers Market-Village Park

July 18 10:00 a.m. Massena Farmers Market-Tractor Supply Parking Lot

July 22 9:00 a.m., Gouverneur Farmers Market-Village Park

July 24 9:00 a.m., Potsdam Farmers Market – Ives Park

July 28 3:00 p.m., Hammond Farmers Market- 14 Main St.



Those in need of transportation to the coupon distribution sites must call Public Transportation at 315-386-2600.