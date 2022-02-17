CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 supplies will be distributed in St. Lawrence County this weekend.

The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators has announced the county will host a COVID-19 supplies distribution drive-through event on Sunday, February 20. This event will provide home test kits, KN95 masks, cloth masks, hand sanitizer and thermometers.

County businesses will also be eligible to receive supplies in greater quantities. Attending businesses must provide a business card or other proof.

Supplies available to the general public and businesses are specified below.

General Public

COVID-19 home test kits

KN95 masks

Cloth masks

2 oz. hand sanitizers

Thermometers

Businesses

COVID-19 home test kits

KN95 masks

Cloth masks

2 oz. or 1 gallon hand sanitizers

Thermometers

The event will be held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility parking lot at 17 Commerce Lane in Canton. Supplies will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last. Attendees must enter via the Route 68 entrance.