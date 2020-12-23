St. Lawrence County DMV closed due to COVID-19 case

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County officials have announced changes to services due to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle announced to the community that the Department of Motor Vehicles location in Ogdensburg, New York, will close temporarily due to positive COVID-19 in the office.

Doyle stated in a press release on Tuesday that a positive case of COVID-19 was identified and this closure will allow the DMV Office to be cleaned and disinfected.

According to Doyle, this change impacts the DMV’s physical location and will be closed to the public starting on December 23. The DMV will remain closed through January 4, 2021.

Those residents wishing for assistance are asked to contact the DMV at (315) 379-2237 or swsantamoor@st.lawco.org.

This temporary closure impacts the Department of Motor Vehicles at 206 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, New York.

